Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians demand justice for 107 years – Greek Solution party leader

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Greek Solution party represented in the Parliament of Greece Kyriakos Velopoulos made a statement on social media on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“On April 24, 1915, the Armenian Genocide started. The murdered Armenians, as well as the Greeks and Assyrians of Asia Minor and Pontus demand justice for 107 years. Let us today, when we pray around our holiday table, remember the victims of the Turkish crime”, he said.