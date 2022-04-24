Deputy Defense Minister comments on ongoing military reforms

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan says the ongoing reforms in the military are aimed at having a stronger army.

“During 1,5 years, if we were to compare, huge work was done in the direction of solving both social issues of servicemen and security matter,” Sargsyan told reporters at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

He said that as a result of the latest war a change of border took place, and that the new borderlines have always been constructed, reconstructed and modernized.

Sargsyan said that on April 24 the Armenian people are addressing their call for restoring justice to the international community. “We must always remember and wait for the day when the entire world will understand what genocide is and that it never happens again,” he said.