Catholicos Karekin II delivers prayer at Tsitsernakaberd
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II and clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24 to commemorate the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
After the wreath-laying ceremony, the Catholicos delivered a prayer near the Eternal Flame.
