Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Catholicos Karekin II delivers prayer at Tsitsernakaberd

Catholicos Karekin II delivers prayer at Tsitsernakaberd

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II and clergy of the Armenian Apostolic Church visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24 to commemorate the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the Catholicos delivered a prayer near the Eternal Flame.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]