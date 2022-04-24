Mayor of Toronto participates in Armenian Genocide commemoration event

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Toronto John Tory participated in a commemoration ceremony of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

Today, we mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.



Joined @shelleycarroll, @nickmantas_, @handongontario and @AliEhsassi at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church to remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide and extend support to Toronto's Armenian community on this solemn day. pic.twitter.com/pmx1ubElGt — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 23, 2022