Egyptian newspaper editor says everyone must recognize Armenian Genocide to protect humanity’s future

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Essam Kamel, the Editor-in-Chief of the Egyptian Veto newspaper says everyone must recognize the Armenian Genocide in order to protect humanity’s future.

“If we want to protect the future of humanity, we must discover the past and admit its crimes, we must close our eyes and imagine hundreds of thousands of these people, civilians who were expelled from their villages, streets, neighbourhoods, their country's borders, farms, and factories, and imagine how they were killed and crucified, buried alive, how the number of Armenians massacred by Turks surpassed a million and a half. We must recognise the genocide and encourage everyone to do so, not in order to get some sort of revenge from anyone but to protect humanity's future,” Kamel said in a video message to ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.