British MP attaches importance to global awareness raising of Armenian Genocide and learning lessons from the past

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. It is important to educate the world about the horrors that hapenned over a hundred years ago, and most importantly, to learn from those lessons to ensure we do everything we can to make sure they are not repeated again in the future, Tim Loughton, the head of the Great Britain -Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, said in an exclusive comment for ARMENPRESS.

Loughton noted that he is impressed with his recent visit to Armenia, “One of the most moving parts of that trip was the visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan, where I was privileged to lay flowers on behlaf of the parlaimentary group.

The Armenian Genocide is an atrocity which happened over a hundred years ago in a distant corner of Europe. It is really important that we do not forget these events, that we educate the world about the horros that happened all those eyars ago, and most importantly, to learn from those lessons to ensure we do everything we can to make sure they are not repeated again in the future”, the British MP said.

According to him, no matter how many years ago or in which remote corner of Europe the Armenian Genocide took place, these are important lessons of history.”We will do whatever we can to make sure that in this country the public are educated and are aware of the horros of the Armenian Genocide. We learn the lessons from them and we all strive together to make sure justice comes to the victims and their families. We must make sure that we do everything so that those horrors do not revisit our continent again”, Tim Loughton said.