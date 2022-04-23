Garo Paylan submits bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. On the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Member of the Turkish parliament of Armenian origin Garo Paylan (representing pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party, HDP) submitted a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament, ARMENPRESS reports the Facebook page of Kantsasar weekly said.

The message says that the bill envisages recognizing the Armenian Genocide, defining those responsible, removing the names of the perpetrators of the genocide from public places, naming those places after the civil servants who opposed the genocide, granting Turkish citizenship to the victims and their families.

“If such a thing happens (recognition-edit), it will not be important what the leaders and parliaments of other countries say about it. Only the Turkish society can heal the wounds of the Armenian people. The Armenian Genocide was committed in these lands, and justice can only be established here in Turkey," the bill reads.