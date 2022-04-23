LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-04-22
11:14, 23 April, 2022
LONDON, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 April:
The price of aluminum down by 1.59% to $3245.50, copper price down by 1.70% to $10110.00, lead price down by 0.54% to $2388.50, nickel price down by 2.37% to $33107.00, tin price down by 1.62% to $42165.00, zinc price down by 0.35% to $4434.50, molybdenum price stood at $42416.89, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
