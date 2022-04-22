Pashinyan, Michel discuss the works aimed at establishing peace in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, ARMENPRESS reports Michel wrote on his Twitter page.

"We discussed with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the prospects of further work for the advancement of a stable, peaceful and prosperous future in the South Caucasus. The EU remains committed to supporting the Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue," Michel wrote.