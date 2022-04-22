“Absolute record” number of jobs recorded in March, says PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the figures of the month of March 2022 in terms of jobs are an absolute record in the entire history of Armenia.

He said there’ve been 654,784 paid workplaces recorded in March, which is a 5,3% increase compared to March 2021, and a 12,1% increase compared to 2019 and 22,4% increase compared to 2018.

“Since 2018 we have 120,660 new registered jobs. But there is a methodology issue. We can’t differentiate how many of these are newly created jobs and how many are those who came out of the shadow,” he said.

The average monthly salary in March stood at 243,607 drams, a 15,2% increase compared to 2021, and 32,4% increase compared to 2019 and 39,9% increase compared to 2018.