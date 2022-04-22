Armenian Foreign Minister holds meeting with EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The sides discussed the course of implementation of the agreements reached at the April 6 Brussels meeting and the prospects of unblocking the economic and transport infrastructures of the region, the foreign ministry said.

Special attention was drawn on existing humanitarian issues, namely the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees.