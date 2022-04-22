After 2020 November 9 there hasn’t been any draft or blueprint on NK settlement – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. After the 2020, November 9 trilateral statement there hasn’t been any blueprint or draft on the resolution of Nagorno Karabakh to be on the table or otherwise in circulation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said referring to rumors.

“After November 9, 2020 ahead of my every foreign trip rumors have circulated through all possible resources claiming that I am going to sign some document regarding the Nagorno Karabakh resolution that would surrender Artsakh to Azerbaijan,” Pashinyan said, noting that these are fake news.

Speaking further on the accusations alleging that his administration is planning to surrender Artsakh, Pashinyan rejected it and said that those wanting to surrender Artsakh wouldn’t have done anything after the war and essentially the surrender would have taken place. “Forgive me but I have to say this, Artsakh is not a thing, it is not an object for it to be surrendered or not surrendered. First of all Artsakh are the people living there. If we were to surrender Artsakh we wouldn’t have spent tens of billions of drams after the 44-day war to ensure the return of Artsakhis to their homes. We are carrying out unprecedented investments in Artsakh, because keeping Artsakh means keeping Artsakhis in Artsakh, keeping Armenia means keeping the residents of Armenia in Armenia and moreover returning those who’ve left,” Pashinyan said.