Palais du Pharo of Marseille lit up in Armenian flag colors in memory of genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Palais du Pharo of Marseille, France was illuminated in the Armenian flag colors in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan shared a photo of the palace on Twitter and said: “This night, the Palais du Pharo of Marseille was illuminated in the memory of the 1,5 million Armenians who were tortured, deported, imprisoned and killed because of the genocidal madness of racist leaders. Let’s give a promise today that we will never allow the barbaric nationalist savage to ever rise again.”