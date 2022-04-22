Chinese leader Xi Jinping attaches importance to developing relations with Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping extended birthday greetings to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

“In the recent years a stable and firm development of the Armenian-Chinese relations is seen and the cooperation between the two countries is solidly advancing in various areas.

I attach great importance to the development of the Armenian-Chinese relations and I am ready to make joint efforts with you to raise the friendly and collaborative relations between Armenia and China to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” Xi Jinping said in a message to Khachaturyan.