Criminal prosecution instituted against 60 representatives of Azerbaijani military-political leadership over 44-day war

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian prosecution possesses objective evidence proving that the military-political leadership and servicemembers of Azerbaijan committed gross violations of international humanitarian law during the 44-day war, Prosecutor-General Artur Davtyan said at the parliamentary committee on state-legal affairs while presenting the prosecution’s 2021 report.

“In concrete cases they premeditatedly targeted civilian settlements and civilians, murdered civilians, violated the rules of war, deployed banned munitions, targeted and destroyed Armenian historical-cultural values and fueled by ethnic hatred committed violence, torture and killings,” Davtyan said, describing the actions of the Azerbaijani troops.

He also spoke about the acts of terror committed during the 44-day war.

“The objective evidence gathered under the criminal cases clearly prove that as early as in June-July 2020, infamous terror groups started recruiting mercenaries from northern Syria. The recruited mercenaries were unimpededly transferred into Turkey through the Turkey-Syria state border, without control or check, and were then transferred by plane to Azerbaijan. In Azerbaijan, they underwent military training. The Syrian mercenaries detained by us have testified that they underwent special training for combat in mountainous terrains. They were ordered to target, kill and torture civilians in settlements,” Davtyan said.

Criminal prosecution was instituted against 60 representatives of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership, he added.