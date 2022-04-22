International conference on Armenian Genocide to be organized in Moscow
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. For many years the Union of Armenians of Russia, with support from the Moscow government, is organizing a number of events on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
“This year an international conference will be held at the President Hotel, films and presentations will be screened,” the organization said.
