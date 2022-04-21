Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 April

An unknown person alerts about bomb on the plane fling from Yerevan to Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. On April 21, at 4:10 pm, the Police received an alert about a bomb on the plane of the Yerevan-Moscow flight, ARMENPRESS reports the press servic eof the Police informed.

According to the Police, the alarm was received before the flight, and at the moment they are carrying out inspections.








