Philippines storm death toll climbs to 224

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Philippines from the landslides and flooding caused by tropical storm Megi that hit on April 10 rose to 224, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said, adding that 147 more are missing.

221 deaths were recorded in the central Philippines and three in the southern Philippines.

 








