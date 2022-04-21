Armenia to host 2023 European Weightlifting Championship
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan will host the 2023 European Weightlifting Championship, according to the official schedule of tournaments issued by the International Weightlifting Federation.
The 2023 European Weightlifting Championship will be held in April.
