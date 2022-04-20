Igor Khovaev will visit Azerbaijan in the near future. Zakharova

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Special envoy of the Russian Foreign Minister for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan Igor Khovaev has held consultations in Yerevan, and his visit to Baku has is arranged, ARMENPRESS reports the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing with journalists.

"One of the main tasks of Igor Khovaev is to assist the Azerbaijani and Armenian partners in the preparation of the peace treaty. The Special Representative is already actively involved in the work, has held useful consultations in Yerevan. His visit to Baku has been arranged in the near future," Zakharova said.

He stressed that the basis of the dialogue is the basic principles proposed by Baku for the establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as Yerevan's constructive response to those proposals.