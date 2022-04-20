Nikol Pashinyan visits “GAZ” automobile factory

NIZHNI NOVGOROD, 20 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited Nizhni Novgorod “GAZ” mechanical engineering factory. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs the Prime Minister was welcomed by President of “GAZ” company Vadim Sorokin.



During the tour, cars of “GAZ” company were presented to the Prime Minister.



The first automobile factory in Russia was founded in 1932 in Gorki city (currently Nizhni Novgorod) city. The factory is known as the manufacturer of “Pobeda”, “Volga”, “Chayka” automobiles.



More than 400 thousand people work at the company. “GAS” exports its production to more than 40 countries of the world.