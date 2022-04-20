Armenia, China express readiness to deepen relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. On April 20, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.



The interlocutors referred to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, emphasizing the tangible world carried out through that period for the establishment and development of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic, humanitarian and other directions. The sides expressed their readiness to resolutely strengthen and deepen the Armenian-Chinese relations.



The utilization of the potential in the field of economic cooperation, the promotion of investments, development of infrastructures and addressing of logistic challenges was underlined. In this regard the need for the process of unblocking transport and economic infrastructures was highlighted.



Presenting Armenia’s position on the establishment of peace and stability in the region, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in different directions, as well as the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The viability of the internationally accepted existing format, as well as promotion of the peace process was emphasized.



The interlocutors exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest within international and regional agenda.