Australian-Armenian philanthropist Heros Dilanchian awarded with Prime Minister’s Medal

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan received Australian-Armenian philanthropist Heros Dilanchian, the government’s press service said.

According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Heros Dilanchian has been awarded with the Armenian PM’s Medal for his contributions to the development of economy and for long-term charitable activity.

Arayik Harutyunyan handed over the medial to Heros Dilanchian, highly valued his charitable activity for the benefit of the development of the homeland.