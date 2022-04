Armenian, Russian PMs meet in Moscow

MOSCOW, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Russian government to meet with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Armenpress correspondent reports from Moscow.

From the Armenian side, the extended-format meeting is attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Vice Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan and Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

The Armenian and Russian PMs are expected to hold a private meeting.

The Armenian governmental delegation led by the Prime Minister arrived in Russia on April 19 on a two-day official visit.