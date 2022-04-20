15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. 15 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,799, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
No new deaths were recorded and the death toll remained 8,622.
18 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,503).
2,466 tests were administered (total tests: 3,023,341).
The number of active cases stood at 1,992.
- 12:29 International seminar launched in Yerevan to explore best strategies for teaching Armenian Genocide subject in schools
- 11:48 Russian minister highlights participation of Komitas Quartet in Days of Armenian Culture in Russia
- 11:17 Armenian PM visits Tomb of The Unknown Soldier in Moscow’s Alexander Garden
- 11:14 Armenia improves its democracy score in Freedom House’s Nations in Transit 2022 report
- 11:09 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 10:49 PM Pashinyan congratulates Yazidi community of Armenia on New Year - Melek Taûs
- 10:44 Nothing brings as much joy to a person as the feeling of the reward of a desirable scientific result
- 10:34 What’s behind Harry Potter success, according to Armenian translator
- 10:16 Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation
- 09:45 Armenian all-in-one platform Podcastle nominated in three categories at 2022 Webby Awards
- 09:36 Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day
- 08:57 European Stocks - 19-04-22
- 08:56 US stocks up - 19-04-22
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-22
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 19-04-22
- 08:49 Oil Prices Down - 19-04-22
- 04.19-21:54 Putin accepts Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia this year
- 04.19-21:54 Pashinyan, Putin welcome the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations launched with Russian support
- 04.19-21:48 Armenia, Russia agree to speed up establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan commission on border demarcation and security
- 04.19-21:43 Armenian PM, Russian President sum up the results of the meeting with a joint statement
- 04.19-21:42 Pashinyan, Putin reaffirm the importance of using the potential and experience of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
- 04.19-21:18 Secretaries of Security Council of Armenia, Russia sign agreement on cooperation in the field of information cooperation
- 04.19-20:43 Russian peacekeepers neutralize an artillery position in Chartar village
- 04.19-18:39 Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin
- 04.19-18:16 Many issues still remain over Karabakh – Putin tells Pashinyan
21:06, 04.15.2022
2388 views Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD
13:17, 04.14.2022
2240 views The war took place for Shushi – Pashinyan
09:05, 04.13.2022
1889 views Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield
16:47, 04.14.2022
1643 views Artsakh can’t be part of Azerbaijan with any status – State Minister comments on Aliyev’s statements
19:16, 04.14.2022
1637 views Trade turnover of agri-food products increased by 19.8%. Kerobyan meets with the Russian Minister of Agriculture