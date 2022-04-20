PM Pashinyan congratulates Yazidi community of Armenia on New Year - Melek Taûs

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to the representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia on the occasion of the Yazidi New Year, Melek Taûs, the PM’s Office said.

The letter says: “Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of the New Year - Melek Taûs.

I wish the New Year for the Yazidis of our country to be a year of success, happiness and abundance, and that our Yazidi compatriots preserve and develop their national language and cultural traditions.

We have common pain and happiness. Today we share your happiness, and be sure that we are ready to share your troubles as brothers, that your community's issues are in our focus.

Melek Taûs brings with it a new hope and dream, so I wish our region to be peaceful, secure in the new year and that the severe trials remain in the past.

All the best to you, dear compatriots”.