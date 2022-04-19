Russian peacekeepers neutralize an artillery position in Chartar village
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Today, April 19, the Russian peacekeeping contingent neutralized an artillery position in the Chartar village of the Artsakh Republic during the engineering works, ARMENPRESS reports the Telegram channel of the Russian peacekeeping troops informs.
It is stated that a total of two 152-mm cannons with 60 projectiles were neutralised in that position.
