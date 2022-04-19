European Council President expresses full support to Armenian Prime Minister in promoting peace in South Caucasus
11:38, 19 April, 2022
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed support to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s efforts to promote a peaceful, stable and secure South Caucasus.
“Spoke with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to follow up on our recent discussions in Brussels. Full support to his and all efforts to promote a peaceful, stable and secure South Caucasus,” Michel tweeted.
