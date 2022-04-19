LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-04-22
LONDON, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 April:
The price of aluminum stood at $3285.50, copper price stood at $10315.00, lead price stood at $2435.00, nickel price stood at $33175.00, tin price stood at $43043.00, zinc price stood at $4412.00, molybdenum price stood at $42350.75, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
