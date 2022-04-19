Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and partner announce newborn son has died

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced on social media Monday their baby son has died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a statement.

The Manchester United and Portugal star had announced in October he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. In December, they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez wrote Monday on social media, "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

CNN quoted Manchester United’s statement expressing support for the grieving football player: "Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

A tweet from the English Premier League reads: "The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano."