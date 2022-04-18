Armenian PM, US Co-Chair highlight OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship’s role in NK conflict’s comprehensive settlement

YEREVAN, APRIL18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting the Armenian PM highlighted the role of the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country and welcomed the visit of Mr. Schofer, which, he said, will enable to discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the ongoing processes in this respect.

The sides emphasized the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in the comprehensive settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The humanitarian problems, as well as the possibility of launching talks with Azerbaijan around a peace treaty were also touched upon.

In this respect the Armenian PM highlighted the mediation role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the Co-Chair countries.