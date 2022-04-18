Israeli, Syrian lawmakers expected to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the Armenia-Israel and Armenia-Syria parliamentary friendship groups will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan said at a press conference.

Marutyan added that as of the latest information the foreign officials visiting the memorial will also include a Cabinet member from the Netherlands and a representative of International Organisation of la Francophonie.

Speaking about the pre-April 24 events scheduled in Armenia, Marutyan said an unprecedented international seminar titled “21st Century Challenges in Teaching Armenian Genocide” will be organized April 20-22. The seminar will feature 29 reports, including by representatives from the United States, Spain, Cambodia, Israel, Rwanda and Lebanon.

Marutyan said a new temporary exhibition will be opened on April 20 in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. “The Armenian people left a huge heritage in the Ottoman Empire, in Western Armenia, Cilicia. Under pressure, the Armenians were able to organize their education. The exhibition is dedicated to that,” he said.

On April 23 the exhibition of illustrations by French-Armenian painter Jean-Pierre Seferian will be opened at the museum.

And on April 29 the temporary exhibition titled Armenian Horrors Through the Eyes of the Dutch will be opened.