Co-Chair Schofer says US remains committed to its mandate assumed within OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, APRIL18, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today the United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer, the Office of the Security Council said in a news release.

During the meeting Armen Grigoryan presented the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh caused by the latest incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces. He also reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In his turn the US Co-Chair said the United States remains committed to its mandate assumed within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The sides also exchanged ideas about the establishment of peace in the region and the security issues.