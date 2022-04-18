Italian translation of Dantesque Legend by Charents published

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Italian translation of Dantesque Legend (translator Pierpaolo Faggi)– a poem by Yeghishe Charents – was presented at the Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall in Yerevan.

The bilingual version of the Armenian writer’s book was published on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of birth of Charents. The Armenian-Italian cooperation was realized through joint efforts of the Actual Art Publishing House and Pontem Armeniae Translation Office.

The book features other poems by Charents, translated by the book’s editor Grigor Ghazaryan.