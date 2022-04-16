Nuclear Power Plant’s power unit 2 on planned preventive repair

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant’s power unit N2 is undergoing a planned annual preventive repair. The repair began 00:30 April 16 and will last 73 days, the plant’s administration said.

Highly experienced experts from Russia, Croatia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and other countries have joined the NPP crew and specialists from the Armenian Nuclear Safety Regulatory Committee for the maintenance work.

The power unit N2 is scheduled to be re-launched on June 28.