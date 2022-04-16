18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. 18 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,747, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
No new deaths were recorded and the death toll stood at 8621.
14 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,434).
2631 tests were administered (total tests: 3,013,643).
The number of active cases stood at 2011.
