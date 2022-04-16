Merchant fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, crew rescued

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A merchant fuel ship heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta sank off the coast of Gabes in Tunisia on Friday, Reuters reported citing two security sources.

The ship sank due to bad weather.

All seven crew members were rescued by the navy.

The ship carried one thousand tons of fuel and sent a distress call seven miles away from Gabes.

Authorities are working to avoid an environmental disaster and reduce repercussions, the environment ministry said in a statement.