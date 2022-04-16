Ukraine's prime minister, finance officials to visit Washington next week – Reuters

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and top Ukrainian finance officials will visit Washington next week during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the plans.

The Ukrainian government officials will meet with finance officials of G7 countries and also take part in the April 21 World Bank discussion on Ukraine.

The IMF could revise its global economic growth projections after the talks.