President of Artsakh receives a group of volunteers

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received on April 15 a group of citizens who have enrolled for service on valuntary basis amid the recent tensions on the line of contact.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, expressing gratitude for the high sense of patriotism, the President praised the work done by them, emphasizing the fact that it is carried out in a cooperative manner with the subdivisions of the Defense Army and other law enforcement agencies.

The President of the Republic expressed confidence that even in the current difficult geopolitical situation, with joint efforts, it is possible to overcome the existing challenges. In that context, Arayik Harutyunyan referred to the military-political situation in the Republic and the forthcoming activities, as well as answered the questions of the volunteers.