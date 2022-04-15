President Vahagn Khachaturyan receives President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Perch Sedrakyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Perch Sedrakyan and AGBU Armenia President Vazgen Yacoubian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, AGBU President Perch Sedrakyan presented the current programs, priorities and forthcoming activities of the Union.

President Khachaturyan praised the activities of the Armenian General Benevolent Union aimed at preserving the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon Armenia-Diaspora relations, the need to use the potential of the Diaspora more effectively, the consolidation of Diaspora and Armenians around national goals, the preservation of the Armenian identity, as well as the joint implementation of strategic goals.