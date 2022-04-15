Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-04-22

YEREVAN, 15 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 471.44 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.65 drams to 509.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 5.89 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.30 drams to 615.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 209.07 drams to 29757.27 drams. Silver price up by 0.17 drams to 388.86 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.