Armenian school vandalized in Istanbul

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The gate to an Armenian school in Istanbul, Turkey was vandalized with a swastika, Massis Post reported.

The act of vandalism occurred as Armenians prepare for Easter and look to remember the Armenian genocide anniversary, observed on April 24.

The same school in Istanbul faced anti-Armenian persecution in November 2016 when graffiti was written on the walls stating “One night, we suddenly will be in Karabagh”. Also in 2016, walls of Uskudar Surp Khach Seminary and Uskudar Kalfayan School were vandalized with anti-Armenian graffiti. The graffiti read “May the Turkish race live!” and “Torment Armenians”.