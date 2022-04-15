Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 8 new cases of COVID-19
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. 8 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,729, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.
No new deaths were recorded and the death toll stood at 8621.
27 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,420).
3171 tests were administered (total tests: 3,011,012).
The number of active cases stood at 2008.
