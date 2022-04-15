Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Armenian national team matches in UEFA Nations League rescheduled

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. UEFA and FIFA confirmed the new schedule for FIFA World Cup play-offs and UEFA Nations league matches. 

The previous calendar was rescheduled due to the change of the WC-2022 play-off Scotland-Ukraine match date, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

The new schedule is as follows:


June 4 - Armenia - Rep of Ireland

June 8 - Scotland – Armenia

June 11 - Ukraine – Armenia
June 14 - Armenia – Scotland
September 24 - Armenia – Ukraine
September 27 - Rep of Ireland - Armenia

 








