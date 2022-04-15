LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-04-22
LONDON, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 April:
The price of aluminum up by 1.53% to $3285.50, copper price up by 0.16% to $10315.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $2435.00, nickel price up by 0.59% to $33175.00, tin price down by 0.65% to $43043.00, zinc price down by 1.11% to $4412.00, molybdenum price stood at $42350.75, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:19 European Stocks - 14-04-22
- 09:17 US stocks down - 14-04-22
- 09:16 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-04-22
- 09:14 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-04-22
- 09:13 Oil Prices Up - 14-04-22
- 09:00 Armenia offers Turkey to open border for diplomatic passport holders as first step, but Ankara is delaying
- 00:15 United States stands ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find long-term comprehensive peace – State Department
- 04.14-21:37 Khovaev will be the Special Representative of the Russian FM for relations between Armenia, Azerbaijan
- 04.14-21:25 Russia is determined in supporting the signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku - Zakharova
- 04.14-20:05 All defense programs must be synchronized with functions of Russian peacekeeping contingent – President of Artsakh
- 04.14-19:36 Pashinyan, Brice Roquefeuil emphasize the role of OSCE MG Co-chairs’ format in comprehensive settlement of NK conflict
- 04.14-19:16 Trade turnover of agri-food products increased by 19.8%. Kerobyan meets with the Russian Minister of Agriculture
- 04.14-18:25 Defense Minister of Armenia Papikyan meets with relatives of servicemen held in captivity
- 04.14-18:13 Hakob Arshakyan presides over the session of CIS IPA Commission Defense and Security Issues in Saint Petersburg
- 04.14-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-04-22
- 04.14-17:21 Asian Stocks - 14-04-22
- 04.14-16:47 Artsakh can’t be part of Azerbaijan with any status – State Minister comments on Aliyev’s statements
- 04.14-15:33 Parliament debates electing member of Public Services Regulatory Commission
- 04.14-15:14 Armenian President receives Ambassador of Argentina
- 04.14-14:08 Peace is when border-guards patrol the borders, not troops – Pashinyan
- 04.14-13:53 'It wasn’t up to us to decide whether or not the war would have taken place' – PM
- 04.14-13:47 1998 regime change wasn’t for saving Karabakh, but for seizing power – Pashinyan
- 04.14-13:41 People of Karabakh must have rights, freedoms and status in Karabakh – Armenian PM
- 04.14-13:17 The war took place for Shushi – Pashinyan
- 04.14-12:20 Central Bank of Armenia puts into circulation 4 collector coins
16:25, 04.08.2022
2049 views Another shopping mall in Yerevan evacuated as police receive third bomb threat
11:24, 04.08.2022
2025 views ArmHighTech 2022: Spotlight on homegrown dronemakers
14:06, 04.09.2022
1859 views Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russian President
18:36, 04.12.2022
1843 views USA ready to engage, including through its role as an OSCE MG Co-chair – USA responds to Lavrov’s announcement
12:05, 04.08.2022
1837 views Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Israel