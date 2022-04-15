LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 April:

The price of aluminum up by 1.53% to $3285.50, copper price up by 0.16% to $10315.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $2435.00, nickel price up by 0.59% to $33175.00, tin price down by 0.65% to $43043.00, zinc price down by 1.11% to $4412.00, molybdenum price stood at $42350.75, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.