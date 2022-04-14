Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 April

Khovaev will be the Special Representative of the Russian FM for relations between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Khovaev will be the Special Representative of the Russian FM for relations between Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, 14 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev will continue to work as a the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for supporting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova said that the preperation of the peace treaty will be in the center of Khovaev’s attention.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]