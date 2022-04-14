Pashinyan, Brice Roquefeuil emphasize the role of OSCE MG Co-chairs’ format in comprehensive settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister emphasized the role of France as a Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, welcomed Mr. Roquefeuil’s visit, which will give an opportunity to discuss the situation and the processes taking place in Artsakh.

The interlocutors stressed the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ format in the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides touched upon humanitarian issues, as well as the possibility of holding negotiations on a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. In this regard, the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the mediating role of the Co-Chair countries was underlined.