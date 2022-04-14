Parliament debates electing member of Public Services Regulatory Commission
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament debated today the issue of electing a member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission.
The government nominated Seda Shahinyan’s candidacy for the PSRC member.
Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan introduced the biography of the candidate to the lawmakers.
