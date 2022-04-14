Armenian President receives Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of Argentina to Armenia Mariano Vergara, the Presidential Office said.

At the meeting the Armenian President and the Argentine Ambassador exchanged ideas on further deepening the bilateral ties, including in economic, cultural, scientific, educational and sports fields, as well as in multilateral platforms.

It was stated that the large and influential Armenian community of Argentina contributes with its activity to making closer the two countries and peoples and developing the inter-state relations.