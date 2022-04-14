Peace is when border-guards patrol the borders, not troops – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan admits that a large aggressiveness exists around Armenia and Artsakh.

“What should we do with this aggressiveness? We must manage it,” Pashinyan told lawmakers in parliament. “There is no other option.”

Speaking about the voiced arguments that conscripts serving active duty on the borders should be replaced by professional contract servicemen, Pashinyan said: “Excuse me, if a war starts, everyone must go to the frontline. We don’t want to pull back conscripts and deploy contract servicemen, we want to bring back all of them from there, because we want to have a border and border guards. If a soldier is standing on the border this isn’t peace. Peace is when border guards stand at the border and issues are regulated with border signs and not through military positions. We’ve had nearly 1000 deaths during the so-called peacetime, that’s not peace,” Pashinyan said.